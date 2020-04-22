RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 827,758 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

