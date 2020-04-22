RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 6,244 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 272,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,875,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

