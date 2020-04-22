RNC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,022 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

EXC traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 3,989,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

