Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.