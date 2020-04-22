Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 14,547,700 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 920,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,118. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

