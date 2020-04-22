Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.