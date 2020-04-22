Rosenbaum Jay D. Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 49,522,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,361,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

