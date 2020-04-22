Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 249 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

