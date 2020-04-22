Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 1,560 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 227,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

