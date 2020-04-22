Rotala (LON:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Rotala (LON:ROL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ROL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Rotala has a 1-year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).
About Rotala
