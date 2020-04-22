Rotala (LON:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Rotala (LON:ROL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ROL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Rotala has a 1-year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

