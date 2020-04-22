Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $427.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAM. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.69.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $15.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.33. 148,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,254. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $265.90 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,998 shares of company stock valued at $19,378,307 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

