Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,070. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

