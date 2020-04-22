Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

