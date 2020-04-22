Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.