RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7,074.72 or 0.99696253 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $279,428.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001527 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011385 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.