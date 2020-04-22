RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 830,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 679,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 926.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of RumbleON worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

