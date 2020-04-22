RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 830,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 679,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.
RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.95 million for the quarter.
RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.