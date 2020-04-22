Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 226,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

