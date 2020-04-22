salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,666 shares of company stock valued at $65,671,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com stock traded down $12.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.56. 13,733,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,174. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

