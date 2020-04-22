SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on May 20th

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.552 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

