SAP (NYSE:SAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SAP (NYSE:SAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. SAP’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. SAP updated its FY 2020

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,117. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

