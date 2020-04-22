Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. 3,544,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

