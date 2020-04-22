Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 1,030,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,823. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

