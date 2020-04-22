SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Down to $0.88

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.88. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 203,062 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

