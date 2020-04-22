Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 40,703,177 shares traded.

SHIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

