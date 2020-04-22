SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SEAS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $847.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

