Sentinel Protocol Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $253,074.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005773 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

