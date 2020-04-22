Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Plans GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SEQI stock opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.16 ($2.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.06.

In related news, insider Sandra Platts acquired 5,319 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,957.28 ($7,836.46).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

