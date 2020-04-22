Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $15.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.29. 372,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,565. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.65 and a 200 day moving average of $550.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.