Short Interest in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Decreases By 8.5%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 13,700 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 991,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,427. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -343.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

