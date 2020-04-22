Short Interest in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Decreases By 8.5%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
In other news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 13,700 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,427. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -343.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
