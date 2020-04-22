Short Interest in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Drops By 5.9%

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 1,086.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of FCBP traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

