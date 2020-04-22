Short Interest in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Drops By 9.5%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 351,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

