Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Drops By 13.7%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,834,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,045. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

