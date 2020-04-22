Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Declines By 13.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,266,400 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 1,032,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The stock has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.