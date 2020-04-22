Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Declines By 13.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,266,400 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 1,032,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The stock has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

