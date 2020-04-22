Short Interest in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Drops By 12.9%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMED. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

RA Medical Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,534. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 122.11%. Research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

