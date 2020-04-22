Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Equities research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WLDN traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

