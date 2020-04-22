Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $9.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.21. 1,033,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

