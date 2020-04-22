Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Sigmaroc stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). 140,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.05. Sigmaroc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.41.

In other news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 117,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Monday.

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

