Silgan’s (SLGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 82,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,661. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,666,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silgan by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 175,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 88,111 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

