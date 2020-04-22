Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 300,479 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,646.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300,479 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,615,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,025. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

