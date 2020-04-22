Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 2,776,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

