Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,895. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

