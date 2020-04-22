Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

