Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $4.13. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 6,518 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMSMY. ValuEngine raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.