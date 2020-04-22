Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$479,392.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

About Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

