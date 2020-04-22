South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 11th

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,501. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

