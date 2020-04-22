Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $23,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

SBSI traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 20,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

