S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $56,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.01. 1,105,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.