SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,783,000 after purchasing an additional 399,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,981,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 1,374,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

