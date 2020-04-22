SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 658,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 447,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.