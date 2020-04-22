SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Cut by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

